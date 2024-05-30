Virginia politicians react after Trump found guilty of all charges in hush money trial

NEW YORK — Politicians from across Virginia are reacting after Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday. A New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Jurors deliberated for 9.5 hours over two days before convicting Trump of all 34 counts he faced. Trump sat stone-faced as the verdict was being read, while cheering from the street below — where supporters and detractors of the former president were gathered — could be heard in the hallway on the 15th floor of the courthouse.

The verdict is a stunning legal reckoning for Trump and exposes him to potential prison time in the city where his manipulations of the tabloid press helped catapult him from a real estate tycoon to reality television star and ultimately president. As he seeks a return to the White House in this year’s election, the judgment presents voters with another test of their willingness to accept Trump’s boundary-breaking behavior.



Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) called the trial "politically motivated."

The American people see this for what it is: a politically motivated prosecution orchestrated by those who want to “get” President Trump.



On November 5th, Americans will render their verdict on Joe Biden’s failed leadership based on the issues that affect them everyday. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 30, 2024

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears (R) called the trial a "mockery of justice" and that she planned to "pray that righteousness and justice will prevail."

Most of you know that I have always said that I am a Christian first and a Republican second —because no political party died for me. Today, a verdict was rendered.



We know that the case was brought by a man bent on destroying another. This was not about justice - this was a… — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) May 30, 2024

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) said the case was "riddled with potential reversible errors and should be appealed in an expedited manner..."

No one in America is above or beneath the law, and everyone has a right to a fair and impartial trial.



To be clear, the FEC declined to prosecute this case. The US Attorneys Office declined to prosecute this case. This case was moved forward by a far-left prosecutor who… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 30, 2024

Sen. Tim Kaine (D) said the verdict shows "that no one is above the law in this country."

The Trump verdict is proof that no one is above the law in this country. It’s also tragic in this way—Americans put the reins of leadership in the hands of a person whose character is so far beneath the office that no rational adult would ever encourage young people to emulate... — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 30, 2024

"Trump’s lack of character has caught up to him. And Americans—once again—have received a clear warning about a person who wants to seize leadership once again," Kaine wrote.

Rep. Bob Good (R) said the verdict was "egregious" and "the most prominent miscarriages of 'justice' in modern American history."

State senator John McGuire (R) likened the proceedings a "Kangaroo Court!"

Kangaroo Court! Vote Trump 2024! pic.twitter.com/ga7gfL6uSZ — John McGuire (@JohnMcGuire4VA) May 30, 2024

McGuire, who is running to unset the two-term incumbent Good in Congress this November, received an endorsement from Trumps earlier this week.

Trump said McGuire “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Meanwhile, he called Good bad for Virginia and bad for the USA, and he says Good was constantly attacking him until recently when he gave a “warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement - But really, it was too late.”

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) said the verdict in the trial was "not about justice."

Today’s verdict is not about justice; it’s about revenge. Democrats’ continued attempts to discredit and silence their opponents is shameful. The American people have a sacred right to a fair and unbiased justice system; unfortunately, days like today make that ideal hard to… — Jen Kiggans (@JenKiggans) May 30, 2024

Rep. Bobby Scott (D) said the decision marked a "somber day" for the nation.

It is a somber day when a former president is convicted of numerous felonies, but it also shows that no one is above the law. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) May 30, 2024

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) urged lawmakers to "lead by example and not deny the truth or stoke anger."

We are a country of laws. Today, our justice system held someone accountable for his crimes.



In the wake of this verdict, responsible lawmakers must lead by example and not deny the truth or stoke anger.



We must demonstrate principled leadership and uphold the rule of law. — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) May 30, 2024

Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail as a convicted felon. There are no campaign rallies on the calendar for now, though he’s expected to hold fundraisers next week. Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The falsifying business records charges carry up to four years behind bars, though prosecutors have not said whether they intend to seek imprisonment, and it is not clear whether the judge — who earlier in the trial warned of jail time for gag order violations — would impose that punishment even if asked. The conviction, and even imprisonment, will not bar Trump from continuing his pursuit of the White House.

Trump faces three other felony indictments, but the New York case may be the only one to reach a conclusion before the November election, adding to the significance of the outcome. Though the legal and historical implications of the verdict are readily apparent, the political consequences are less so given its potential to reinforce rather than reshape already-hardened opinions about Trump.