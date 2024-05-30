Watch Now
Virginia politicians react after Trump found guilty of all charges in hush money trial

Donald Trump has been convicted in his New York hush money trial, a landmark jury verdict making him the first former American president to be found guilty of felony crimes in the nation’s nearly 250-year history. The jury’s judgment Thursday caps a trial centered on lurid claims of sex and financial coverups and exposes Trump to prison time. The verdict represents a stunning courtroom reckoning for Trump, who was indicted in three other felony cases but wasn’t convicted until now. Coming six months before the presidential election in which Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee, the verdict will test voters’ willingness to elect for the first time a candidate with a criminal record related to hush money payments to a porn star.
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 30, 2024
NEW YORK — Politicians from across Virginia are reacting after Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday. A New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Jurors deliberated for 9.5 hours over two days before convicting Trump of all 34 counts he faced. Trump sat stone-faced as the verdict was being read, while cheering from the street below — where supporters and detractors of the former president were gathered — could be heard in the hallway on the 15th floor of the courthouse.

The verdict is a stunning legal reckoning for Trump and exposes him to potential prison time in the city where his manipulations of the tabloid press helped catapult him from a real estate tycoon to reality television star and ultimately president. As he seeks a return to the White House in this year’s election, the judgment presents voters with another test of their willingness to accept Trump’s boundary-breaking behavior.

Scroll down for reaction to the verdict from lawmakers from across the Commonwealth.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) called the trial "politically motivated."

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears (R) called the trial a "mockery of justice" and that she planned to "pray that righteousness and justice will prevail."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) said the case was "riddled with potential reversible errors and should be appealed in an expedited manner..."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D) said the verdict shows "that no one is above the law in this country."

"Trump’s lack of character has caught up to him. And Americans—once again—have received a clear warning about a person who wants to seize leadership once again," Kaine wrote.

Rep. Bob Good (R) said the verdict was "egregious" and "the most prominent miscarriages of 'justice' in modern American history."

State senator John McGuire (R) likened the proceedings a "Kangaroo Court!"

McGuire, who is running to unset the two-term incumbent Good in Congress this November, received an endorsement from Trumps earlier this week.

Trump said McGuire “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Meanwhile, he called Good bad for Virginia and bad for the USA, and he says Good was constantly attacking him until recently when he gave a “warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement - But really, it was too late.”

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) said the verdict in the trial was "not about justice."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D) said the decision marked a "somber day" for the nation.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) urged lawmakers to "lead by example and not deny the truth or stoke anger."

Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail as a convicted felon. There are no campaign rallies on the calendar for now, though he’s expected to hold fundraisers next week. Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The falsifying business records charges carry up to four years behind bars, though prosecutors have not said whether they intend to seek imprisonment, and it is not clear whether the judge — who earlier in the trial warned of jail time for gag order violations — would impose that punishment even if asked. The conviction, and even imprisonment, will not bar Trump from continuing his pursuit of the White House.

Trump faces three other felony indictments, but the New York case may be the only one to reach a conclusion before the November election, adding to the significance of the outcome. Though the legal and historical implications of the verdict are readily apparent, the political consequences are less so given its potential to reinforce rather than reshape already-hardened opinions about Trump.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
