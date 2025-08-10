Heroic beach rescue: Vacationers save woman and child from dangerous Outer Banks waters

CAROVA, N.C. — Two men on vacation in the Outer Banks rescued a woman and child from dangerous waters in Carova on July 23, performing lifesaving measures until emergency responders arrived.

Brandon and Casey Cozzolino were enjoying a beach day with their families when they noticed people in distress in the water.

"I just really felt this peace and calmness and knew I had to do something," Brandon Cozzolino told WTKR's Will Thomas.

The men immediately sprang into action when they saw the woman and child struggling in the ocean.

"I just grabbed the boogie board. I swam out there," Brandon said.

Casey Cozzolino, who has military training, joined the rescue effort without hesitation.

"You just got to take it upon yourself sometimes, to go," Casey said. "We just went in, and he got to him and got the girl, and got back to that lady, and then I met him."

WTKR Brandon Cozzolino

While the child was okay, the adult woman had swallowed a significant amount of water. Casey used his military training to perform lifesaving measures.

"I just stayed with her, and, you know, did what I was trained in the military to do to try to bring somebody back, and I was just persistent and persistent," Casey said.

Emergency responders later flew the woman to Norfolk for treatment. According to the Outer Banks Voice, who spoke with the woman in late July, she is recovering but faces a long road ahead. She expressed gratitude to the Cozzolinos for their heroic actions.

The Cozzolinos, who have been visiting the Outer Banks since childhood, believe they were meant to be there that day.

"I'm thankful to God, first and foremost, for you know, one placing us at that location of beach at that time," Casey said.

Brandon praised the woman's efforts to protect the child before help arrived.

"I truly believe that grandmother kept that little girl alive as long as she possibly could, until, I think God brought me into the equation," Brandon said.

Despite their heroic actions, the men remain humble about their role in the rescue.

"I honestly don't think I'm anything special. I think I'm just like everybody else, but I think I did have a background and upbringing and kind of my faith really jumped in when it needed to, and gave me the courage to act," Brandon said.

