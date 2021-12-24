Watch
US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:56:42-05

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant.

The White House says the temporary travel bans bought scientists necessary time to study the new virus variant first discovered in South Africa.

The World Health Organization and leaders in southern Africa criticized the travel ban as ineffective.

The ban had barred entry to all non-U.S. citizens who had been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. It will be lifted on New Year's Eve.

