Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Tropical storm warning is issued for parts of the Carolinas

Hour-by-hour look at rain, heavy at times, in Central Virginia this week
SystemofNC.png
Posted
and last updated

MIAMI — A tropical storm warning has been issued for a stretch of the Southeast seacoast amid the threat of heavy rain and coastal flooding from bad weather off the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center said the disturbance has emerged off the coast and that a tropical storm warning was issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, up to Ocrakoke Inlet near the southernmost extreme of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

🌀RELATED: Use CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker to monitor the system

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight forecast track

An advisory at 5 p.m. EDT Sunday said the area of bad weather was centered about 125 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving to the northwest toward the coast at 7 mph.

Forecasters said the storm raises the risk of urban and flash flooding and minor river flooding in the next few days, along with high surf around the Southeast.

WATCH: Hour-by-hour look at rain, heavy at times, in Central Virginia this week

Hour-by-hour look at rain, heavy at times, in Central Virginia this week

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.