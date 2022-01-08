Watch
Treasure hunters sue for records on FBI's Civil War gold dig

AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam, File
FILE-This Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, Dennis Parada, right, and his son Kem Parada stand at the site of the FBI's dig for Civil War-era gold in Dents Run, Pa. Government emails released under court order show that FBI agents were looking for gold when they excavated Dent's Run in 2018, though the FBI says that nothing was found. The treasure hunters have filed suit against the Justice Department over its failure to produce documents related to the FBI's 2018 search for Civil War-era gold at the remote woodland site. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam, File)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 08, 2022
Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled Civil War-era gold in Pennsylvania are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself: government records of the FBI’s excavation.

Finders Keepers has filed a federal lawsuit against the Justice Department over its failure to produce documents on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold.

The dig took place in 2018 at a remote woodland site in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The FBI has long claimed the dig came up empty, but treasure hunters Dennis and Kem Parada aren't so sure.

