Travis Kelce donates $100,000 to children shot at Kansas City rally

Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. A news release from the Jackson County Family Court on Friday said the juveniles are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. The release said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. No further information was released. A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon, when shots erupted amid the throng of fans gathered at a rally outside Union Station after a parade through the city.
Posted at 8:36 PM, Feb 17, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s foundation has donated $100,000 to victims of the deadly Super Bowl victory parade shooting on Wednesday.

According to the GoFundMe page, Kelce, through his Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation, bestowed two $50,000 donations to the Reyes Family on Friday, according to GoFundMe. A GoFundMe representative confirmed the donations to CNN.

The family’s two daughters both suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting. More than 20 people were injured at the parade and a mother of two was killed. Two teenagers are facing charges for their alleged role in the shooting.

Kelce’s donations follow those of his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who made two $50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Chiefs and the United Way of Greater Kansas City launched KC Strong, an emergency response fund to help the victims and their families, the team announced on X Friday. The team said it contributed $200,000 to the fund “supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders,” according to the post.

CNN has reached out to Kelce’s representative and foundation for comment.

