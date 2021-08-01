TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies

CORONA, Calif. — A social media influencer who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died.

The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, who has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms, announced his death on Saturday.

Barajas and his date, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, were watching a showing of “The Forever Purge" in a Corona theater on Monday night when they were shot in the head.

Goodrich died at the scene.

Investigators say the two had gone to watch the movie together but they haven't released a possible motive for the shooting. Police said the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked.

They are working with prosecutors to add a second murder count against the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez. He was booked into jail Tuesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery and is being held on a $2 million bail.