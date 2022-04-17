Watch
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand

Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol have ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians and continue to hold out against the capture of the strategically vital port. Mariupol has been the site of a merciless, 7-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin. Its fall would be Moscow’s biggest victory of the war yet and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine’s industrial east.
