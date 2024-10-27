She was the oldest living American. This was her secret to reaching 115

Known as “Queen Elizabeth of Houston,” Elizabeth Francis died this week at age 115, making her the oldest person in the United States and the third oldest person in the world.

Francis was one of the few people classified as a supercentenarian, a person who lives to be older than 110.

The walls of Francis’ room are lined with plaques, proclamations and framed birthday cards from former President Barack Obama, the Clinton family and more who celebrated her long life each year. Politicians, community members and loved ones frequently visited Francis at her home in Houston, said her granddaughter and primary caregiver, Ethel Harrison.

“She loved it,” Harrison told CNN. “She loved people.”

Before her death, Francis was the 21st oldest American in history, and the 54th oldest person to ever live, according to LongeviQuest, a global database that tracks the world’s oldest individuals. Francis and her sister, Bertha Johnson, made history as the sibling pair with the oldest combined age in the world – Johnson reached 106 before her death in 2011.

When askedearlier this year how she felt being the oldest living American, Francis told CNN affiliate KTRK, “I just feel like living every day!”

A life worth celebrating

Born in 1909 in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana, Francis saw a lot in her lifetime. She witnessed 20 presidents, two world wars, a segregated society and the civil rights movement, all in real time.

On her 115th birthday this year, Francis received a letter from Barack and Michelle Obama, who acknowledged her contributions and the history she lived through.

“Over the course of one century, you have made extraordinary memories and woven your own unique story into the American narrative,” the letter said. “You are part of a generation who summoned the compassion and strength to guide our country through some of our greatest challenges and triumphs, and we trust you take tremendous pride in all you have contributed to our great nation.”

Francis experienced loss early in her life when her mother died in 1920. She was then moved to Galveston, Texas, where she was raised by her aunt. Her other five siblings were split up to different homes.

In 1928, Francis gave birth to Dorothy Williams, her only child, and raised her as a single mother.

Her life was spent looking after others, working at her church and running a coffee shop at TV station KTRK for over 20 years. Houston was home for most of her life.

“My grandmother was also a caregiver,” Harrison said. “She took care of her brothers, her sisters and her dad. That was part of her life.”

In 1999, it became time for her loved ones to take care of her. Francis moved in with her daughter and granddaughter when she was 90. She was there for 25 years before quietly passing Tuesday night.

Harrison remembers her grandmother as a lively and active woman, even in her old age. With three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren by the age of 112, Francis was an “excited participant” at all of the family activities she attended, Harrison said.

Those who knew Francis commonly attributed her longevity to her lifelong abstinence from alcohol and smoking. When asked, Francis would always attribute it to God.

“I just thank the good Lord for keeping me here,” she told LongeviQuest earlier this year. “He’s had no reason to take me.”

Francis’s faith was everything to her, her granddaughter said. It was what kept her going throughout the hard times and framed the way she treated others.

“She had a Bible with her at all times,” Harrison said. “She’ll tell you that that’s what … (helped) her to live as long as she lived.”

Her favorite Bible verse was 1 John 4:8, “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” It was this lesson that she instilled in her grandchildren, Harrison said.

“She was a person who loved people. She cared about people,” Harrison said. “But most of all, she loved the Lord. I think that would sum it up for her.”

Francis’ daughter is now 96 years old, and she is taking the loss well, according to Harrison. They all are.

“I’m just so grateful that God allowed us to have her as long as we did,” Harrison said. “You know, we can’t be selfish trying to keep her here.”

The family plans on celebrating Francis’ life at the beginning of November at her home church, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, in Houston. Though Francis has outlived most of her friends, the service will be filled with all who loved her.

“It’s not going to be sad,” Harrison said. “It’s going to be a happy celebration. A celebration of life."