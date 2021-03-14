Menu

Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

This Friday, March 12, 2021, photo released by Portland Police Bureau shows numerous items left behind by people inside the perimeter of a march, including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot, and knives, after they corralled a group of about 100 hundred protesters Friday night in Portland, Ore. On Saturday, March 13, 2021, police said officers surrounded protesters about 15 minutes after the march began in the city's Pearl District at 9 p.m. because some began smashing windows. (Portland Police Department via AP)
Posted at 9:33 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police in Portland, Oregon, say they found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters.

In a news release Saturday, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night because some began smashing windows.

Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

