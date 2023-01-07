PHOTOS: 'Wolf moon,' 1st full moon of the year, rises

Share Facebook

The new year's first moon rises over snow-covered mountains, behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline as seen from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tree Grove, the highest point of Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, which overlooks the city of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The first full moon of the 2023 is also known as the "wolf moon." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo

The new year's first moon rises over the Los Angeles skyline as seen from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tree Grove, the highest point of Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, which overlooks the city of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The first full moon of the 2023 is also known as the "wolf moon." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo

The new year's first moon lights up the evening sky as photographers line up at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tree Grove, the highest point of Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, which overlooks the city of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The first full moon of the 2023 is also known as the "wolf moon." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP Photo

The new year's first moon rises in the sky through the Christmas decorate lights, in Xylophagou village on the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The first full moon of the 2023 is also known as the "wolf moon." (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) AP Photo

The fool moon rises above Slovenian Alps, seen from near Bled, Slovenia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The first full moon of the 2023 is also known as the 'wolf moon'. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) AP Photo

The first full moon of the year rises behind the 15 July Martyrs bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The first full moon of the 2023 is also known as the "wolf moon". (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) AP Photo

