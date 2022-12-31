PHOTOS: Remembering 'trailblazer' broadcasting icon Barbara Walters

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - Oprah Winfrey is greeted by Barbara Walters, left, as she arrives at New York's Plaza Hotel, Nov. 11, 1994. Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Clark Jones, File) AP Photo

FILE - This May 8, 1980 file photo, former President Richard M. Nixon answers question during interview by ABC television personality Barbara Walters in New York. TV news pioneer and creator of 'The View,' Barbara Walters has died at 93, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File) AP Photo

FILE - ABC television newscaster Barbara Walters poses with her husband, Merv Adelson, in November 1986. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo

FILE - President Jimmy Carter sits with ABC news correspondent Barbara Walters during the taping of an interview in in the Green Room of the White House in Washington, on Dec. 14, 1978. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo

FILE - This Sept. 21, 1977 file photo shows Palestinian leader Yasir Arafat, right, presenting ABC's Barbara Walters with a handmade dress and mother-of-pearl box following an interview with him in Beirut. Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Harry Koundakjian, File) AP Photo

FILE - Barbara Walters attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Time Warner Center, on April 21, 2015, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) AP Photo

FILE - Television newswoman Barbara Walters and former NBC Today show host Hugh Downs hug during airing of Walters' final live broadcast as co-host of the morning news program, at the NBC studios in New York City, June 3, 1975. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo

FILE - Barbara Walters interviews the Shah of Iran at the Cornell Medical Hospital in November, 1979, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC's "The View," at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File) AP Photo

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2014 file photo, Barbara Walters addresses an audience at the John F. Kennedy School of Government on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) AP Photo

FILE - Barbara Walters attends A Celebration of Barbara Walters at the Four Seasons Restaurant on May 14, 2014, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) AP Photo

FILE - ABC television newscaster Barbara Walters wraps her arms around her husband, Merv Adelson, moments after their wedding ceremony on May 10, 1986, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Peter Borsari, File) AP Photo

FILE - President Barack Obama speaks to Barbara Walters during his guest appearance on ABC's '"The View" on July 28, 2010, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) AP Photo

FILE - Co-hosts, from left, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar and Barbara Walters sit on the set of "The View" on June 5, 2003, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File) AP Photo

FILE - Newswoman Barbara Walters is seen on NBC-TV's Today Show on June 3, 1976. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File) AP Photo

FILE - President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with U.S. television network ABC journalist Barbara Walters in Moscow's Kremlin, Monday, Nov. 5, 2001. Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File) AP Photo

FILE - Television journalist Barbara Walters attends the Metropolitan Opera season opening night gala performance at Lincoln Center on Sept. 22, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File) AP Photo

FILE - Walters Barbara is seen after opening night on the ABC evening news with anchor partner Harry Reasoner, on Oct. 4, 1976. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo

FILE - Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro, center right, responds to a question from American NBC reporter Barbara Walters, center left, during a news conference granted to members of the U.S. press covering Senator George McGovern's trip to Cuba, in Havana, May 7, 1975. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo

Prev 1 / Ad Next