The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island, making it impassable, in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island, making it impassable, in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Bria Acerbo is helped onto a helicopter for evacuation by members of mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged, so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Larry Chernault helps his mother, Phyllis Chernault, who rode out the hurricane, evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so the island can be reached only by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Alia Kerr of mediccorps.org helps evacuate Tom Acerbo, with Tom's wife Bria Acerbo, helping at left, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The group arrived on the island with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, as the only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so the only access is by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Physician Karen Calkins tends to Mona Guibord, 94, as she waits to be evacuated from Pine Island, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Physician Karen Calkins tends to Mona Guibord, 94, as she waits to be evacuated from Pine Island, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Members of mediccorps.org help evacuate Tom Acerbo in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The group arrived on the island with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, as the only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so the only access is by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO BRIA, INSTEAD OF MARIA - Members of mediccorps.org help evacuate Bria Acerbo in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The group arrived on the island with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, as the only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so the only access is by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Dirk Russell, who has medical issues, lies on the sofa in his waterlogged home that flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Alia Kerr, a member of mediccorps.org, which arrived on Pine Island, Fla., with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, searches for residents who want to evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Members of mediccorps.org, which arrived on Pine Island, Fla., with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, searches for residents who want to evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Kathleen Russell, who did not evacuate and survived with her husband as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, sits inside her home that was heavily damaged by flooding on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Members of mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, help evacuate residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Jean Rose helps her father, Ed Leaffer, evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Amanda Webster, a resident of Pine Island who evacuated and since returned to retrieve belongings, sits and waits for a boat to take her off the island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Responders from the de Moya Group survey damage to the bridge leading to Pine Island, to start building temporary access to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Linda Newman, a resident of Pine Island who rode out the storm on the island and recently lost her husband, waits to be evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Lee County, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Responders from the de Moya Group survey damage to the bridge leading to Pine Island, to start building temporary access to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Audrey Bailey, a resident of Pine Island who rode out the storm on the island, waits to be evacuated with her cockatoo Bailey in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Melanie Kayson, a resident of Pine Island who rode out the storm on the island, cries as she is evacuated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Lee County, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - A man takes pictures of the destruction around the bridge leading to Pine Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Coast Guard personnel help evacuate residents who rode out the storm in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Boats operated by resident good Samaritans help evacuate residents who stayed behind on Pine Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Volunteers form a human chain to offload emergency supplies that arrived by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Rescuers help evacuate Suzanne Tomlinson, a resident who rode out the storm, as they carry her to a waiting boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - The destroyed bridge leading to Pine Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Lugo Elieser and his wife, Mara, who kept a boat docked nearby, look at the destroyed bridge leading to Pine Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Residents who rode out the storm evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Destruction at the bridge leading to Pine Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Responders help evacuate Andy Sherwood, a resident who rode out the storm, and had a hip replacement five weeks earlier, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Coast Guard personnel help evacuate residents who rode out the storm, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Destruction at the bridge leading to Pine Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Destruction at the bridge leading to Pine Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Residents who rode out the storm arrive to be evacuated by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Rescuers help evacuate Suzanne Tomlinson, a resident who rode out the storm, as they carry her to a waiting boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Coast Guard personnel form a chain to offload emergency supplies that arrived by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Tami Tackett, facing, hugs her neighbor Donna Greene, as Greene evacuates by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Lee County, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

Tami Tackett hugs her husband Dewey Tackett as he evacuates by boat and she remains, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo

