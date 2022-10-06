PHOTOS: Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction

Share Facebook

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

Boats operated by resident good Samaritans help evacuate residents who stayed behind on Pine Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A contractor cleans personal items from a ground-floor river-front apartment which was flooded during the passage of Hurricane Ian, at the Riverwalk housing complex in Fort Myers, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. According to a neighbor who aided in their rescue and preferred not to be identified, the family with two young children who lived there was trapped inside after flooding from the river burst down their front door, tearing the jam from the wall, and flooded the apartment to waist-height. Neighbors helped them to safety in a nearby second-story unit.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo

Jordan Cromer cleans water-logged items at his home, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in North Port, Fla. Residents along Florida's west coast are cleaning up damage after Hurricane Ian make landfall the week before. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP Photo

Toys and personal items lay scattered on the floor of a bedroom, in a ground-floor river-front apartment which was flooded during the passage of Hurricane Ian, at the Riverwalk housing complex in Fort Myers, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. According to a neighbor who aided in the rescue and preferred not to be identified, the family with two young children who lived there was trapped inside after flooding from the river burst down their front door, tearing the jam from the wall, and flooded the apartment to waist-height. Neighbors helped them to safety in a nearby second-story unit.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) AP Photo

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Responders from the de Moya Group survey damage to the bridge leading to Pine Island, to start building temporary access to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

Responders from the de Moya Group survey damage to the bridge leading to Pine Island, to start building temporary access to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Lugo Elieser and his wife, Mara, who kept a boat docked nearby, look at the destroyed bridge leading to Pine Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

CORRECTS DATELINE TO MATLACHA, FLA., INSTEAD OF SPRING HILL - Destruction at the bridge leading to Pine Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

Coast Guard personnel form a chain to offload emergency supplies that arrived by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

Residents who rode out the storm evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photos

Will Peratino, owner of the Malama Manu Sanctuary, top right, and Alexis Highland, bottom right, place a bird in a cage on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Pine Island, Fla. Hundreds of birds had to be evacuated from the island after Hurricane Ian swept through the region. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP Photos

Crates of exotic and rare birds are transported by boat to the mainland off the coast of Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Volunteers helped rescue hundreds of birds from the Malama Manu Sanctuary after Hurricane Ian damaged the area. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP Photos

Parrots sit in cages waiting to be transported to the mainland in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Volunteers helped evacuate hundreds of birds from the Malama Manu Sanctuary to escape damage from Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP Photos

A woman pushes a cart filled with containers holding exotic birds at the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Hundreds of birds had to be evacuated by boat after Hurricane Ian destroyed the island's infrastructure. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) AP Photos

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to tour an area impacted by Hurricane Ian with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP Photo

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a tour of the area on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP Photo

In this image taken through a window, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take an aerial tour to view the storm-ravaged areas after Hurricane Ian on Marine One, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP) AP Photo

