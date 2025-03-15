Bird flu suspected in 'large scale die off' of pelicans on Cape Hatteras

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Nearly 400 birds — mostly brown pelicans — were found dead from suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza, a strain of bird flu, in Hatteras, N.C. in late February, Miranda Turner the state wildlife biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed to WTKR on Friday.

"Unfortunately, it looks like this was a pretty large scale die off event that we've experienced," said Turner.

On Feb. 26, the commission learned of a pelican die off on Cora June Island. Their investigation found around 329 brown pelicans, 66 seagulls, a loon and a dovekie had all died. Preliminary lab results suggest they were positive for HPAI.

The NCWRC is still waiting for final results from the national lab.

"We were aware that both white and brown pelicans were species that were able to be affected by this avian influenza, but unfortunately, this is the first large die off of this species that we've experienced," said Turner.

The island is a known nesting and breeding area for brown pelicans, Turner said, which is likely responsible for the rapid spread of the virus.

“Unfortunately, it only took one bird that had the virus, and then, with all of those animals congregated in such a small area, it was able to spread through that calling pretty quickly and cause this die off event," said Turner.

Turner added that, while this is a severe die-off event, bird flu has not led to significant declines in population.

"This loss of 300 individuals, while it's really sad and unfortunate to see, is not going to negatively impact the species as a whole. Brown pelicans are still very stable across the US," said Turner.

Closing with the fact that HPAI is endemic in wild bird populations now.

“While we are experiencing a worse year this year than we did last season, this is still within the realm of the new normal. We do expect to see these types of events a few times in the winter," said Turner.

Anyone who encounters a sick or dead bird is asked to call the NCWRC helpline.