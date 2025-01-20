Watch Rev. Lorenzo Sewell's prayer for Donald Trump: 'A millimeter miracle'

WASHINGTON — Rev. Lorenzo Sewell delivered a prayer for President Donald Trump as part of the Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

“Heavenly father we are so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle," Sewell, pastor of 180 Church Detroit, said referring to the July assassination attempt on Trump's life.

Before Sewell's prayer, Rabbi Ari Berman delivered the first of several benedictions after Trump delivered his inaugural address.

Berman is president of Yeshiva University, a Jewish institution in Manhattan.

Watch Rabbi Ari Berman's prayer

Watch Rabbi Ari Berman's prayer for President Donald Trump during his swearing-in ceremony

He is the second Orthodox rabbi to deliver the benediction at a presidential inauguration.

At least one prayer has been recited by clergy members at presidential inaugurals since 1937 during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second inauguration.

Watch Father Frank Mann's prayer

Watch Father Frank Mann's prayer for President Donald Trump during his swearing-in ceremony

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube