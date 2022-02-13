Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Outer Banks cleanup planned for Valentine's Day after beach house collapses

items.[0].image.alt
Cape Hatteras National Seashore<br/>
Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 1.29.46 PM.png
Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 13:35:50-05

MANTEO, N.C. — Park rangers are hosting a volunteer cleanup event Monday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks in response to debris from a collapsed home.

The National Park Service said the cleanup on Cape Hatteras National Seashore will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.

Volunteers can obtain gloves, garbage bags and trash pickup sticks from rangers at two locations Monday morning.

The Park Service says debris has spread up to 15 miles from the site of the collapsed home in the Rodanthe area.

The beach in the immediate vicinity of the collapse has been closed due to unsafe conditions.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.