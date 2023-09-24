North Carolina officer saves dog 'inches from drowning' in Ophelia floodwaters: 'He is safe'

GREENSVILLE, NC -- A police officer rescued a pit bull terrier from rising floodwaters in Greenville, North Carolina.

The rescue happened after Tropical Storm Ophelia came ashore around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

The dog, who was found tied to a fence, was “inches from drowning,” according to a Facebook post from the Greenville Police Department.

“He is safe from harm now and Animal Protective Services will be conducting a follow up investigation,” officials wrote.

Additionally, officials credited the person who phoned in the tip about the pup.

"Thank you to the Good Samaritan who called this in!" police said. "Without you, he wouldn’t be alive."

Residents in parts of coastal North Carolina and Virginia have experienced flooding after Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, with near-hurricane-strength winds of 70 mph, though maximum sustained winds dropped to 40 mph by the afternoon.

Videos from social media showed riverfront communities in North Carolina such as New Bern, Belhaven and Washington experiencing significant flooding.

Up to 5 inches of rain is forecast for eastern parts of the state and southeastern Virginia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.