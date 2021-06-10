City honors officer who died trying to save drowning Virginia boy

WORCESTER, Mass. -- The body of a Massachusetts police officer who drowned while trying rescue a teenager who had fallen into a pond was brought to a church for his funeral Mass in a horse-drawn carriage as hundreds of fellow officers looked on.

The funeral of Worcester Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was being held Thursday at St. John's Catholic church.

The 38-year-old Familia died Friday trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who was visiting from Staunton, Virginia. He also died.

Familia leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Jennifer, and two children, 17-year-old Jayla and 13-year-old Jovan.