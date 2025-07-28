OBX SkimJam: Competitors from around the world compete for $15,000 prize, honor injured NC teen

NAGS HEAD, NC — The OBX SkimJam competition has returned to Jennette's Pier, bringing together 190 competitors who participated in 115 heats.

Top professionals from Brazil, Mexico, Delaware, California, Alabama and Florida competed for a $15,000 prize.

"I'm very excited with all the pros that have come from all over the world. Brazil made a very strong presence, which is super exciting," Wendy Caputo, the co-host of the OBX SkimJam, told WTKR.

The three-day event began Friday with competitors of all ages showing off their skills on the waves.

"This is an amazing community of human beings and families. A lot of these young adults travel here from all over the world. We've had the opportunity to meet their families and their parents," Caputo said.

Organizers say the event represents a special collaboration between two skimboarding organizations.

"We do everything we can to support the community. For Skim USA, our mission is the growth and development of the sport. So we focus on the amateurs as much as the pros. The United Skim Tour focuses on the professionals and we're really honored that this is a crossover tour," Caputo said. "It's both organizations, and we're sister organizations coming together to bring the best of the best of amateurs and pros."

Participants are also keeping Colin Tibbs in their thoughts. The Perquimans County teenager is recovering after injuring his spinal cord in a skimboarding accident near Avalon Pier in June.

A fundraiser was held Friday night to support Tibbs and his family.

"When something tragic happens, there is an awareness of the human being that it's happened to. A lot of people have taken great attention to pay attention to who he is. We have Colin in mind in spirit and in prayer," Caputo said.

For more information and updates, event organizers encouraged people to check their Instagram pages: @obxskimjam and @skim_usa.

"We do everything we can to support the community. For Skim USA, our mission is the growth and development of the sport," Caputo said.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.