NTSB issues safety alert to subways, rail over wheel defect

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
A Washington Metro train pulls into Dupont Circle station, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Washington. The regional train system serving the District of Columbia area will remain on drastically reduced service levels through at least the end of this year, as authorities grapple with a safety problem that has forced the majority of the trains out of service. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Dec 01, 2021
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a safety alert to subway systems and commuter railroads over a wheelset problem that led to a derailment in the nation’s capital in October.

The agency says the defect can be easily missed without careful inspection and that a derailment “could be catastrophic.”

The NTSB released a preliminary report of its ongoing probe into the accident involving the Washington subway system.

The NTSB is urging transit agencies to comply with a recent federal directive to conduct detailed inspections for misaligned wheels.

The bulk of Washington’s Metro fleet has been suspended from service since mid-October after a train car slipped off the tracks.

