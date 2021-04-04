Watch
Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions, AP source says

A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force. William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 09:54:24-04

WASHINGTON -- The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one officer before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts.

That's according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official says investigators are focused on Noah Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, and they have talked to Green’s family, who spoke of his increasingly delusional thoughts.

