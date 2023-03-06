New Girl Scout cookie sells out, being resold on eBay

The Girl Scouts Council is urging people not to buy Girl Scout cookies on websites like eBay.

A limited test-run of the new "Raspberry Rally" cookies is sold out. Now, boxes of the raspberry-flavored thin-mint-like cookies are being sold for up to $100 online.

Product program director Jessica Martin says those resales are unauthorized and they go against scout ethics.

She says selling Girl Scout cookies isn't just about offering up sweets, and selling cookies allows kids to learn business skills and raise money for troop activities.

The good news is the scouts are still selling other cookies in some parts of the country, and there's always next year. After all, the "Raspberry Rallies" appear to be a success!