Nags Head Fishing Pier reopens after construction finished: 'Spend an amazing day over the water'

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The Nags Head Fishing Pier has reopened for the 2023 season after construction was completed, according to officials with the popular attraction.

Officials wrote Wednesday that their crew was "working really hard on the end" to complete work on the end of the pier.

"As long as everything continues to move along with the finishing touch ups to the end of the pier, we will be opening the pier to fishing this Friday," a post on Facebook reads.

Then Friday morning officials with the piersaid they were officially open and "excited for another great season with family, friends, and anyone who wants to spend an amazing day over the water."

"The pier construction is complete and the end is back to the way it should be! Come take a peak at the new addition and see some smiling faces," the post continues.

The pier opens daily at 6 a.m., but will close depending on weather and business, officials noted.

The post also reminded everyone about the annual Easter sunrise service at the pier Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

"We are ecstatic to be open and ready to help everyone make some incredible memories! See you soon!" the post concluded.