Bodies found in apartment building believed to be missing Michigan rappers

HIGHLAND PARK, Michigan (CNN) — Three bodies found Thursday in the Detroit area are believed to be those of three rappers missing for almost two weeks, a municipal spokesperson said.

They were found in a "rat infested," abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, roughly 6 miles northwest of Detroit, said Michigan State Police, which is leading the investigation and has been unable to determine if they are the bodies of three missing rappers.

In an update on Twitter Friday morning, Lt. Mike Shaw said "due to weather conditions and the conditions of the victims, it's unable to be determined just by sight alone."

They bodies are believed to be the missing rappers, Highland Park spokeswoman LaKisha Brown said.

"As of now we haven't confirmed the identity of any victims inside or a manner of death," the Michigan State Police Second District tweeted Thursday. "Please remember all victims have families and we don't have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn't get it right. Once information is confirmed we will update."

The missing men -- Armani Kelly, 28; Dante Wicker, 31; and Montoya Givens, 31 -- were associates whose January 21 performance at a Detroit club was canceled, police have said. Activity on their cell phones stopped early on January 22, according to authorities.

Police were first alerted to their disappearance by Kelly's mother, who reported him missing the next day, said Michael McGinnis, commander of major crimes at the Detroit Police Department.

"That mother became very proactive in the investigation and started searching for her vehicle through OnStar," McGinnis said this week.

She found the car in Warren, Michigan, just a few miles from Highland Park, McGinnis said, and authorities recovered the car on January 23.

As the story of Kelly's disappearance gained media attention, "other family members of the other missings come to realize that that's a friend of their loved ones and they haven't seen them either, so then they both get reported missing," McGinnis said.

A homicide task force was at the Highland Park complex Thursday evening, state police said.

Forensic scientists from the state police lab were also making their way into the building and beginning to gather evidence, state police said. "The building is in very poor condition and rat invested which is slowing progress."

By Joe Sutton, CNN

