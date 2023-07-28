Pear farmer killed in bizarre accident on family orchard

COURTLAND, California (KOVR) -- A toxic chemical leak has claimed the life of a local family farmer whose orchard has been in business for more than 150 years.

The annual pear harvest at the Greene and Hemly family orchard began on Monday, just one day after 47-year-old Matt Hemly was killed in a bizarre accident on the farm that his family has owned since the gold rush days.

"He was kind of an anchor out here," said Matt's wife Sarah Hemly. "He was one in a million."

She said her husband and his sister Virginia are the sixth generation of family members to work these fields, and Matt was dedicated to carrying on their farming legacy.

"He loved his trees and he loved his kids," Sarah said.

Matt and Sarah have two boys — 11 and 13.

Fire crews were called to the farm last Sunday after gallons of ammonia began leaking from the orchard's cold storage facility. A hazmat team responded to the scene and said it appears Matt was overcome by the toxic fumes.

"We're trying to figure out what happened, but he was doing what he does and making sure that harvest could go on the next day," Sarah said.

It's a big loss for the small town of Courtland, which is holding its annual Pear Fair this coming Sunday. Community members have been offering nonstop support to the family.

"Everybody just came out for us," Sarah said. "It's amazing."

The produce grown on this delta farm has fed generations of people across the country.

"They've fed your parents, your grandparents, your great-grandparents, and they're continuing on in that way," Sarah said.

And despite the loss of Matt, the Hemlys vow to continue running the family farm.

"Every single one of us is going to do what it takes to keep this going, especially for him," Sarah said. "There's no stopping us."

This isn't the only loss this year for the family. Matt and Virginia's mother, Cathy Hemly, died in April. Their father, Doug, is mostly retired and still lives on the farm.