Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

WASHINGTON -- Federal investigators are digging into the background of a Georgia man who officials say fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer at a transit station outside the building before being shot and killed himself.

As officials seek clues behind the burst of violence Tuesday, details of the suspect’s troubled recent past emerged through interviews and court records.

It included an arrest for a break-in at a neighbor’s home and a monthslong harassment campaign involving sexually explicit photos and messages.

FBI officials leading the investigation have not revealed any motive for why 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia ambushed 37-year-old officer George Gonzalez on a bus platform.