Magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the Caribbean triggers tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 has occurred 129 miles southwest of Georgetown, Cayman Islands, according to the USGS.

The earthquake took place at 6.23 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, the USGS reported.

Based on all available data, there is a tsunami threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents could be a hazard along coasts, beaches, in harbors and in coastal waters.

According to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, the earliest estimated time that hazardous sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents may begin in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands is 8.48 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

The generation of tsunami waves has not yet been confirmed, and the NTWC is monitoring to evaluate the tsunami threat.

Residents in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are advised to move out of the water, off the beach and away from harbors, marinas, bays and inlets and not go to shore to observe the tsunami.