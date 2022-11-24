PHOTOS: High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade

Share Facebook

The Tom Turkey float leads the way down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP Photo

A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey that is lined up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

Police walk by inflated helium balloons of Baby Shark and Sinclair's Dino on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloons are readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

Workers inflate a balloon of the character Goku on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

A man takes a photo of an inflated helium balloon of Stuart the Minion on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

An inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

The Boss Baby balloon makes its way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP Photo

Performers walk through Columbus Circle during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP Photo

Spectators line Sixth Avenue as they watch clowns, floats and balloons go by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP Photo

Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP Photo

A child watches helium balloons as they're inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

A police officer stands guard as people watch and take photos of helium balloons getting inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

A woman looks at an inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

Workers inflate helium balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) AP Photo

