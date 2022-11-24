PHOTOS: High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Throngs of spectators have lined the streets of New York as colorful, high-flying balloons help usher in the holiday season at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The annual tradition packed streets as a procession of giant inflatables and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks from Central Park to Herald Square.
International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, made her parade debut Thursday morning. She towered as tall as a four-story building and stretched as wide as seven taxi cabs.
Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, was also there.
This year’s parade featured 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.
The Tom Turkey float leads the way down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)Photo by: AP Photo A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey that is lined up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo Police walk by inflated helium balloons of Baby Shark and Sinclair's Dino on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloons are readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo Workers inflate a balloon of the character Goku on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo A man takes a photo of an inflated helium balloon of Stuart the Minion on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo An inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo The Boss Baby balloon makes its way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)Photo by: AP Photo Performers walk through Columbus Circle during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)Photo by: AP Photo Spectators line Sixth Avenue as they watch clowns, floats and balloons go by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)Photo by: AP Photo Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)Photo by: AP Photo A child watches helium balloons as they're inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo A police officer stands guard as people watch and take photos of helium balloons getting inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo A woman looks at an inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo Workers inflate helium balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)Photo by: AP Photo