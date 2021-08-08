Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Officials: North Carolina woman buried in concrete at home

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 12:30 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 12:30:01-04

NEWLAND, N.C. -- A sheriff's investigator in western North Carolina says a woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office says autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of 70-year-old Lynn Gay Keene were found in the basement.

News outlets reported her family had not been in contact with her since mid-June.

An Avery County sheriff's detective told WBTV television that Keene had blunt force trauma to the head and had been strangled.

Authorities said a woman hired by Keene’s family to be her live-in caretaker was a person of interest in the case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.