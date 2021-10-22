Watch
Limited service on DC Metro to extend through November

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky<br/>
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a train arrives at Metro Center station in Washington. Washington’s regional Metro system abruptly pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service early Monday morning over a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that caused a dramatic derailing last week. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 18:54:09-04

WASHINGTON — Commuters in the Washington area will face longer waits for Metro trains through at least the end of the month and probably longer, as more than half the fleet of train cars will remain out of service over safety issues.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told reporters Friday there was no timeline for the return of the transit authority’s 7000-series train cars, which were abruptly pulled from service this week after a derailing revealed a chronic problem with the wheels and axles.

The 748 cars are the newest and comprise more than 60% of the fleet.

The Washington Metro's six lines crisscross the city and stretch deep into the Maryland and Virginia suburbs.

