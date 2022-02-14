Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing has reopened after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials are holding back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement late Sunday that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.”

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Stephanie Ravensbergen, 31, is in her family's truck in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She came to support her aunt and uncle, who have parked their semi in the streets since the beginning of the COVID-19 restrictions mandate protest. She opposes vaccine and mask requirements and said it's important for schoolchildren to see their friends' faces and emotions. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations.

Many protesters began driving away Saturday morning as police approached the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, shortly after dawn.

They had spent the night at the busiest crossing between the United States and Canada despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. But three large trucks and about 20 protesters remained blocking traffic early Saturday, and they began singing Canada’s national anthem.

The "Freedom Convoy" protesters have been disrupting travel at U.S.-Canada border crossings for the last week. The protesters have blocked roadways with tractor trailers in a demonstration against Canadian regulations that require truckers entering the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

The protests at the Ambassador Bridge have been particularly devastating to the supply chain.

According to the bridge company, nearly 8,000 trucks carry more than $323 million in goods across the bridge every single day. About $100 million of that is auto parts, engines and vehicles.

The bridge is the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada and sees 25% of all trade between the two countries.

The protest in Ottawa, meanwhile, has paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.