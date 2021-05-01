Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Kamala Harris to give Naval Academy commissioning address

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 6:47 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 18:47:19-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A White House official tells a Maryland news outlet that Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote address at the Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony.

The Capital reported Friday that Harris is expected to give the speech May 28 during the in-person, limited capacity ceremony in Annapolis.

The ceremony will take place at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

It marks the transition from midshipman to commissioned officer for honorees.

The Capital says that historically, the speaker rotates between the vice president, president and the secretary of defense.

As vice president, President Joe Biden gave speeches in 2015 and 2010.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates