Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system after protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Federal Priasons Transgender Inmates
Posted at 11:05 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 23:05:24-04

WASHINGTON — A Justice Department official tells The Associated Press that the department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system.

Protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration.

The federal Bureau of Prisons’ policies for transgender inmates are in the spotlight after a leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who identifies as transgender was sentenced this week to 53 years in prison for masterminding the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.

It's now up to a bureau council of psychology and correctional officials to determine where to house the militia group leader in a system of 122 federal prisons.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.