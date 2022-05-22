Recalled Jif peanut butter linked to salmonella outbreak: 'Dispose of it immediately'

WASHINGTON — Jif creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters are being recalled because they have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has left 14 people ill in 12 states, including Virginia.

The J.M. Smucker Co. on Friday voluntarily recalled the peanut butter, which was produced at the iconic brand's plant in Lexington, Kentucky, and was distributed across the nation.

Recalled jars have lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 and should be discarded, company officials said. [Click here for a complete list of products.]

"If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately," J. M. Smucker Co. officials said.

FDA officials said the recalled peanut butter has a two-year shelf life, so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home.

As of Friday, 14 people had reported illnesses and two people had been hospitalized, according to CDC data.

"Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill," FDA officials wrote.

Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

"FDA’s investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available," officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

