ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- A man was arrested and charged after the Black Lives Matter mural in Elizabeth City was vandalized over the weekend.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Wayne Maggard of Elizabeth City was arrested for Injury to Real Property and Reckless Driving, Elizabeth City Police officials said Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of E. Colonial Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about someone damaging city property. They arrived to find that the Black Lives Matter mural had been damaged with skid marks.

Elizabeth City Police Department Jeremy Wayne Maggard

An investigation lead to a Black Dodge Ram driven by Maggard.

Maggard was served at the magistrate office and given a $500 secure bond. He was released after posting a cash bond, officials said.

The designer of the mural, Michael Little, said Monday that he would restore the work as many times as need be.

Maggard's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Pasquotank County District Court.

Elizabeth City Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.