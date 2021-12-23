Watch
Hubble telescope's bigger, more powerful successor to soar

The $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is about to take flight. NASA is entrusting the launch of the world’s biggest and most powerful space observatory to its European partners.
NASA Space Telescope Preview
Posted at 2:30 PM, Dec 23, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is about to take flight. NASA is entrusting the launch of the world’s biggest and most powerful space observatory to its European partners.

A French-built rocket is poised to blast off from South America with the James Webb Space Telescope.

The launch was schedule for Friday but has been postponed for at least a day because of high wind.

Years behind schedule, the elaborate, budget-busting telescope had to be folded origami-style to fit in the rocket.

That’s because its sunshield is the size of a tennis court.

