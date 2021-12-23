Hubble telescope's bigger, more powerful successor to soar

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is about to take flight. NASA is entrusting the launch of the world’s biggest and most powerful space observatory to its European partners.

A French-built rocket is poised to blast off from South America with the James Webb Space Telescope.

The launch was schedule for Friday but has been postponed for at least a day because of high wind.

Years behind schedule, the elaborate, budget-busting telescope had to be folded origami-style to fit in the rocket.

That’s because its sunshield is the size of a tennis court.