Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
Matt Braynard, the organizer behind the rally and a former Trump campaign staffer, speaks during the rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was aimed at supporting the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Matt Braynard
APTOPIX Capitol Breach Rally
Posted at 12:30 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 15:35:35-04

WASHINGTON — With Washington still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent.

It didn’t. The crowd Saturday was sparse, incidents few.

The only clear parallels to the riots by supporters of Donald Trump were the false claims put forth by the rally organizers about the violence that January day when Congress met to certify the election of Joe Biden.

The low turnout also called into question whether such rallies will have any staying power as the organizers attempt to tap into the rage of Jan. 6 without the presence of the former president.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.