Iran threatens US Army post and top general, AP sources say

Iran has made threats against an Army post in Washington, D.C., and against the Army’s vice chief of staff.

That's according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who weren't authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The threats are one reason the Army has pushed for more security around Fort McNair, which sits alongside Washington's bustling Waterfront District.

Associated Press Map shows the location of Fort McNair and surrounding area along with the proposed buffer zone. Proposed new restrictions along Fort McNair’s Southwest Waterfront would protect army housing.

City leaders are fighting the Army’s plan to add a wide buffer zone from the shore of the Washington Channel.

That plan would cut off access to as much as half the width of the busy waterway.