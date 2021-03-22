Iran threatens US Army post and top general, AP sources say
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
In this Friday March 19, 2021, photo a man exercises across a waterway from Fort McNair, with Washington's Wharf neighborhood in the background, in Washington. Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, a U.S. army base in Washington DC, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters. The threats are one reason the Army has been pushing for more security around the base, which sits alongside the bustling Waterfront district of Washington DC. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By:
The Associated Press
Posted at 10:30 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated2021-03-21 22:30:07-04
Iran has made threats against an Army post in Washington, D.C., and against the Army’s vice chief of staff.
That's according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who weren't authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The threats are one reason the Army has pushed for more security around Fort McNair, which sits alongside Washington's bustling Waterfront District.
City leaders are fighting the Army’s plan to add a wide buffer zone from the shore of the Washington Channel.
That plan would cut off access to as much as half the width of the busy waterway.
