How to support military kids on Veterans Day and beyond

It’s often said the whole family serves when a member is in the armed forces. Like military spouses, children of those serving also benefit from extra support and recognition.

There are many ways you can show your appreciation this Veterans Day, including supporting the children of service members past and present. The five non-profits below help babies to teens, from nurturing early childhood development to paying for college.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

The largest volunteer youth mentoring network in the US offers a program just for military children and teenagers called Operation Bigs. Originally developed by BBBS’ San Diego affiliate to support its large military community, Operation Bigs helps families of service members and veterans with issues like frequent relocation and separation during deployment.

Children of Fallen Patriots

Founded by a West Point graduate and US Army veteran, Children of Fallen Patriots provides college scholarships and educational counseling to Gold Star families from all branches of the military. The amount awarded includes books, room and board, and other college expenses not covered in the gap between government benefits and the actual cost of a degree.

Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids offers extracurricular activity grants for children ages 3 to 18 of deployed National Guard members, deployed Reservists and veterans wounded in post-9/11 combat. Eligible activities include sports, music lessons, summer camps, driver’s education, STEM programs, and tutoring.

United Through Reading

United Through Reading provides free, on-demand storytime video recordings of military personnel separated from their families due to service. The non-profit also provides free books for children to follow along, promoting literacy and family bonding despite the distance.

Zero to Three

Focused on early childhood development, Zero to Three also offers specialized resources and tools for military parents and professionals through its Military Family Projects. Its Babies on the Homefront website and app provide free, age-based parenting guidance for active military and veteran families.

