Growing mystery of suspected energy attacks draws US concern

Desmond Boylan/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba. The Biden administration faces increasing pressure to respond to a sharply growing number of reported injuries suffered by diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel that some suspect are caused by devices that emit waves of energy that disrupt brain function. The problem has been labeled the “Havana Syndrome,” because the first cases affected personnel in 2016 at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 23, 2021
WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration faces increasing pressure to respond to a sharply growing number of reported injuries suffered by diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel that some suspect are caused by devices that emit waves of energy that disrupt brain function.

The rise in cases potentially bolsters the startling possibility of an adversary using a microwave or radio wave weapon to attack the brains of U.S. personnel at home and abroad.

But within the secretive world of U.S. intelligence, little solid information has been made available publicly.

The problem has been labeled the “Havana Syndrome,” because the first cases affected personnel in 2016 at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba.

At least 130 cases across the government are now under investigation.

