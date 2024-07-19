Global internet outage: Flights and offices hit as Microsoft users report disruptions

RICHMOND, Va. -- A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Some New Zealand banks said they were also offline.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

