A full Hunter's Moon will illuminate the night sky

Look up into the sky Sunday evening and you will get a treat.

The Hunter's Moon, which follows September's Harvest Moon, will appear in the sky on Sunday, Oct. 9 just before 5 p.m. ET.

Skies will be clear in Central Virginia and tonight will be cold again with lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

A waxing Hunter's moon rises behind the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. On Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, the full moon will reach its peak illumination.

The earliest written use of the term "Hunter's Moon" was found in 1710 in the Oxford English Dictionary, according to NASA.

The Farmer's Almanac says the name is linked to hunting as the fields have been harvested hunters could easily see the animals that have come out to forage.

And don't fret if you miss the moon on Sunday. The moon will appear from Saturday morning to Tuesday morning, according to NASA.