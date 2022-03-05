Watch
Freight train derailment prompts changes to Amtrak schedule

Matt Rourke/AP
An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 05, 2022
WASHINGTON — Amtrak says a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment has led it to make changes to its East Coast schedule.

Norfolk Southern says 20 cars loaded with coal derailed approximately 20 miles north of Baltimore.

No injuries were reported.

Amtrak says it will operate a modified schedule between New York and Philadelphia as crews work to repair the track.

There will be limited Acela service between New York and Washington, as well as limited Northeast Regional service in the same corridor and points to the south.

The Palmetto, operating between New York and Savannah, Georgia, is canceled.

