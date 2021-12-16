Watch
Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File<br/>
FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. BNSF said Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive on its railroad lines as part of its plan to reduce its emissions. The industry is also experimenting with battery and natural gas powered locomotives although the freight railroads caution that the new technology is likely still several years away from any widespread use. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 16, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — The major freight railroads across North America continue to experiment with alternative locomotive fuels as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

BNSF railroad said Wednesday that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive along its lines, joining Canadian Pacific in experimenting with that technology.

Several past tests at other railroads have looked at natural gas-powered locomotives and battery-powered options. Using some combination of these new locomotives will be key to helping the railroads achieve their emissions-reduction goals.

But the railroads all caution that the new technology won’t be ready to start replacing the diesel workhorses for at least several more years.

