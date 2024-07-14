Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore: 'This looks like a real assassination attempt'

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Governor and Ambassador Jim Gilmore said the shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday appeared to be "a real assassination attempt."

"All of us who campaign or who live a public life accept the risk that something like this could happen, but this is different from my point of view," Virginia's 68th governor said.

Gilmore said he did not believe what happened was "not just some guy or gal out there with a firearm that loses their heads."

"This looks like a real assassination attempt," Gilmore said. "This is a person from a rooftop with a rifle. This looks a lot more like the Martin Luther King or John F. Kennedy assassinations than it does something spontaneous."

Gilmore said Trump showed "tremendous presence" in the wake of the shooting.

"He wasn't really intimidated or frightened even though he's bleeding from his right ear," Gilmore said. "He was still keeping his eye on the fact that he had to stand up there and stand for something and talk to his to his supporters out there in the field... He was still communicating all the way to his to his armored vehicle."

Republican and Democratic leaders are expressing shock following the news that gunfire had broken out during the rally — and relief that the former president had survived the attack.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) said he and the First Lady "are praying for President Trump, praying for his family, and praying for America."

Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D) said he was "monitoring this terrible situation and praying for all those at the Pennsylvania rally."

My prayers are with the 45th President, and I wish him a swift and complete recovery.



Thank you to the law enforcement and first responders on the scene for the quick response.



I’ve seen this type of political violence when I was 8 years old.



This is AMERICA!



As a Christian, we are told to pray for our political leaders.



House of Delegates joint leadership statement:

We were shocked and alarmed to learn of the violence that took place at the rally today. This is not a reflection of our shared values.







In America, we settle political differences through free and fair elections. There is no place for violence in politics. Every American has the right to gather peacefully and participate in our political system. We are praying for the victims and President Trump and their families. Speaker Don Scott and Minority Leader Todd Gilbert

Republican Party of Virginia statement:

Please join us in praying for President Trump and his family. 🙏🏼





Political violence has no place in our country.

Democratic Party of Virginia statement:

Political violence has no place in our society. I am horrified by today’s shooting but am relieved that Donald Trump says he is not seriously hurt. I wish him a quick recovery and pray for those who were killed and injured at today’s rally, as well as their families. DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker

