Flames hamper rescue effort amid rubble of Florida condo

Officials don't know what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to suddenly collapse Thursday morning. But experts are closely examining a 2018 report that identified numerous issues with the building, including “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 26, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Officials say fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium in South Florida, hampering rescue efforts.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday that the flames are deep and firefighters have not been able to find their source. She says 159 remain unaccounted for.

A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage.

But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls.

