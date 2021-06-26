Flames hamper rescue effort amid rubble of Florida condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Officials say fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium in South Florida, hampering rescue efforts.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday that the flames are deep and firefighters have not been able to find their source. She says 159 remain unaccounted for.

A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage.

But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls.