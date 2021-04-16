Feds: Man charged with threatening Amazon data center in Virginia was radicalized

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Federal authorities say a Texas man who was charged for threatening to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia was apolitical until he lost his job and had plenty of time to research political nefarious conspiracies.

Seth Aaron Pendley, of Wichita Falls, was ordered to be held without bond on Wednesday by a federal magistrate judge in Fort Worth.

The 28-year-old was charged April 9 with attempting to destroy a building with an explosive.

The Dallas Morning News says Pendley’s detention hearing provided new insight into how he allegedly became radicalized to want to commit deadly political violence.

An FBI agent declined to say whether Penley had help because it is part of an ongoing FBI investigation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah previously said Pendley was arrested after taking what he though was an explosive device from an undercover FBI agent in Fort Worth in a plot to blow up the Amazon center in Virginia because he believed it provided services to the FBI, CIA and other federal agencies.