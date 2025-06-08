Wait til you see what farmer planted to celebrate 20th wedding anniversary: 'That's farmer love'

PRATT, Kan. — A wheat farmer in Kansas found a unique way to express his love for his wife on their 20th anniversary by carving a special message in his field.

Jesse Blasi, who has been farming wheat for more than 20 years, used his agricultural expertise to create a massive display visible from the air.

"I knew it would make her smile," Blasi said. "That was kinda the whole goal was to get the little grin out of her that I like."

The farmer spent months planning the surprise, beginning his preparations in October. He planted over 65 million red wheat seeds in his field, then carefully carved out the message "JESSI AND SARAH 20 YEARS" in the growing wheat.

To reveal his anniversary gift, Blasi took his wife up in an airplane where she could see the message from above.

"That's Jesse Blasi love, that's farmer love right there," his wife said after seeing the display.

The wheat artwork should remain visible until August or October, according to Blasi, though he noted it looks best when viewed from about 5,000 feet in the air.

While farming is his profession, Blasi said his wife has a more important job.

"Even though I'm the farmer, she grows the best crop... We have two girls, Reagan and Avery, and they're our best crop," he said.

