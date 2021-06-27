Watch
Family finds hope as search continues: 'Message in the mess'

Authorities say search crews have found another body at the site of a 12-story building collapse near Miami, raising the death toll to five. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the heightened toll Saturday evening. She said crews working throughout the day had found another body in the rubble of the wrecked Florida beachside condominium — along with other human remains.
Posted at 1:55 AM, Jun 27, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. -- The search continues for bodies and possible survivors in the collapse of a condominium near Miami.

Officials say the death toll has reached five, and late Saturday they identified four of those killed. More than 150 remain unaccounted for.

For Mike Noriega’s family, finding some mementos has led to hope. His grandmother lived on the sixth floor of the building that collapsed in Surfside.

He and his father rushed to the scene to see whether 92-year-old Hilda Noriega was OK. They found a photo of her in the rubble, along with a birthday card. She still is missing.

The family says the mementos' message is to have faith. They're among dozens of families awaiting word on loved ones.

